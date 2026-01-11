Assam Takes Historic Step with New High Court Building, CJI Lays Stone

Assam took a historic step forward as the foundation for an integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal in North Guwahati with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Chief Minister presiding over the event on Sunday. The new building aims to combine modern judicial facilities with the preservation of Assam’s rich heritage.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation stone. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, and several dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister, addressing the gathering, called the day “historic for the people of Assam”. He explained that the existing building no longer fits the requirements of today’s judiciary and highlighted the decision to shift the court to Rangmahal based on expert recommendations. Around 148 bighas of land have been acquired for the project, handed over voluntarily by local residents without objections.

Ujjal Bhuyan, stressed the importance of modernizing the judicial system while respecting cultural heritage. He said the new complex would have 31 courtrooms, 300 chambers for lawyers, and facilities to accommodate over 2,000 advocates, along with conference halls for 1,000 people and four-lane access roads.

Acknowledging the protests from some lawyers, the Chief Justice encouraged democratic debate but emphasized the necessity of modernization for Assam’s legal system. He appealed to all stakeholders to support the project, stating that the building will be a symbol of modern Assam with fully digital facilities.

The Chief Minister added that the project, costing Rs 1,700 crore, will be completed in phases, with the first phase ready within 24 months. He drew parallels with other states that have successfully constructed modern judicial complexes and underlined Assam’s right to develop world-class infrastructure.

Highlighting Assam’s cultural and geographical uniqueness, the Chief Justice noted the significance of the Brahmaputra River and the state’s diverse heritage.

Both leaders called for cooperation from lawyers and citizens alike to build a high court that reflects the modern identity of Assam while preserving its history and culture.

