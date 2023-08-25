Assam: Youth Survives Murder Attempt In Sualkuchi, Admitted To GMCH

A youth survived with major injuries after being attacked by a group of three assailants in Assam's Sualkuchi town, reports emerged on Friday.
As per initial reports, the incident took in the middle of the road in Sualkuchi town in the Kamrup district of Assam.
According to information received, the three assailants arrived in a Maruti Omni van and intercepted the victim in the middle of the road.
They attacked him and allegedly tried to kill him, however, the victim managed to escape having sustained serious injuries.
The victim was identified as one Harjyoti. He was referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for improved treatment.
Meanwhile, the accused assailants were identified as Nitu Das, Naba Das, and Biplab Das.