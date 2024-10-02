Assam's 70th Wildlife Week Begins with Cultural Events at State Zoo

The 70th Wildlife Week 2024 kicked off with vibrant festivities at the Assam State Zoo, focusing on wildlife celebration and conservation efforts.
The inauguration began with a traditional Hastipujan, led by Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment and Forests, alongside officials from the Assam Forest Department.
The event featured a striking tableau that showcased Assam's rich wildlife heritage and the harmony of human coexistence with nature, which was flagged off by the Forest Minister. A lively procession within the zoo followed, attended by zoo staff, forest officials, and the Minister himself.
To engage the younger generation in wildlife conservation, a drawing competition was organized for school students, fostering awareness and creativity. Additionally, the Minister took the opportunity to honor the dedicated zoo staff for their relentless efforts in wildlife conservation.
The celebrations continued with a captivating street play titled "Wildlife Conservation Through Coexistence," which underscored the significance of living in harmony with wildlife. The program concluded with a cleanliness drive, part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, reinforcing the collective responsibility towards environmental stewardship.
This year's Wildlife Week not only celebrated the beauty of Assam's wildlife but also emphasized the importance of conservation and community involvement in preserving our natural heritage.