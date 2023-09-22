ASTC Bus Catches Fire In Guwahati; No Casualties Reported

In a recent incident that took place at the Adabari bus stand in Guwahati, an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) vehicle with registration number AS-01-JC-5107 caught fire on Friday.
According to sources, the alarming event unfolded while passengers were boarding and alighting from the bus.
The fire reportedly erupted due to a mechanical breakdown, resulting in the engine of the bus igniting into flames.
Fortunately, quick-thinking locals and passengers rallied together to extinguish the fire before it could escalate further. Remarkably, no injuries were reported, and all passengers escaped unharmed.
Authorities are likely to investigate the exact cause of the mechanical failure to prevent such incidents in the future.