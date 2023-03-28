Authorities Demolish Guwahati Cemetery’s Wall without Notice

A tense situation has surrounded in Betkuchi area of Guwahati after the wall of a public cemetery was demolished, reports emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, the authorities in the absence of locals demolished the wall of the cemetery.

The locals alleged that the authorities did not send any advance notice to them and carried out the eviction drive despite the objections raised by them.

They said the authorities did not have any proper evidence to support their sudden decision to conduct the eviction drive.

Meanwhile, the circle officer claimed that the land on which they built the wall was allotted to two satras.

The officer said the land was allotted to Bengena Ati satra and North Kamalabari satra.

He further said that the cemetery committee built the wall while a hearing on the land was going on in court.

The authorities claimed that they are not carrying any eviction drive in the cemetery rather they just demolished the wall built on someone else’s allotted land.

On January, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had carried out an eviction drive in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

During the drive, the building of an association was razed to the ground as it was allegedly built over a pond.

The building was built after digging the reservoir due to which the area faced an artificial flood after a few minutes of rain.

Interacting with the media, an official said, “We sent notices to the concerned persons before demolishing the building. The building is demolished as it was built over a pond which causes artificial flood.”