Awareness Vehicle Launched in Guwahati to Promote Road Safety

As part of a road safety awareness initiative, a special awareness vehicle will tour the streets of Guwahati to help prevent road accidents. The Transport Department has prepared a special video on road safety, which will be showcased using this vehicle.

State Transport Minister Jogen Mohan on Tuesday inaugurated the video and flagged off the awareness vehicle at Khanapara in Guwahati. The event was attended by senior officials, including Special Duty Officer Gautam Das, along with other departmental staff.

Speaking at the event, the minister emphasized measures taken by the police and transport department to prevent accidents. He highlighted, “Violations often occur on four-lane roads. We are working towards using advanced technology to curb these issues. Additionally, a toll-free helpline will be set up for public assistance.”

The minister also announced the inauguration of the newly constructed, modernized Khanapara ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) tomorrow.