Bajali Corruption: CID Produces 5 Including Sahidul Islam Before CJM Court

As many as five accused in the Bajali corruption case in Assam including middleman Sahidul Islam, who surrendered before the Crime Investigation Department (CID), were on Thursday produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.
The investigating CID teamof the Assam Police sought the custody of the accused for interrogation in connection with the matter.
Those who were produced before the court today included SI Debajit Giri, Deepjoy Roy, driver to the superintendent of police (SP), Injamamul Hassan, PSO to Additional SP Gayatri Sonowal and part-time driver Nabir Ahmed, apart from Sahidul Islam.
This comes after Sahidul Islam was arrested earlier today after the CID questioned him. It had emerged that Islam was very close to Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain.
Meanwhile, the CID were already granted the custody of the other four earlier for a duration of five days. The CID has sought an extension of their custody.
It may be noted that reports emerged on Wednesday, that Sahidul Islam, a broker (middleman), surrendered in Assam’s Barpeta.
As per reports, right after he surrendered, Sahidul was brought for interrogation to the CID, Assam headquarters late on Tuesday night. He is currently being interrogated by the CID officials.
Earlier today, the CID conducted a search operation at the residence of Rabiul Islam, the supari businessman in Bajali. Reportedly, a laptop and 23 cheques were seized during the operations.
Sahidul Islam was the broker involved in the corruption case which cropped up after an FIR was lodged by supari businessman Rabiul Islam, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.