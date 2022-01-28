Bangladesh Man Held In Guwahati

Police detained a Bangladeshi national in Guwahati late in the night on Thursday.

According to sources, the man identified as Mohammad Sohail Rana, was first apprehended by locals at Guwahati’s Japorigog area and later handed over to the police.

Rana had arrived in Guwahati prior to two days from Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Police have recovered Bangladeshi currency along with an identity card from his possession.

He is currently being interrogated at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

It however, remains unclear if he entered Assam through illegal means. More details are awaited.