Bell Bandits Busted: Guwahati Police Nab Trio for Temple Theft

Guwahati police have arrested three individuals involved in a theft at a temple in Khetri under Assam’s Kamrup district.
The arrested suspects—Debojit Dey, Manoj Rohang, and Dibankar Haloi—are accused of ransacking the Kamakhya temple in Khetri and stealing a brass bell weighing approximately 6 kilograms.
Following the theft, the suspects reportedly concealed the stolen bell at a residence at Lakhtokia in Guwahati city. Acting on the case, the Panbazar police traced and apprehended the trio, recovering the stolen bell in the process.
The arrested individuals have been transferred to Khetri police for further legal action.