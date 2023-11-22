Bharalumukh LPS, Guwahati Block Head Teacher Gets Show Cause Notice for Unfair Practice

The Inspector of Schools/District Elementary Education Officer (i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator issued a show cause notice to the Head Teacher of the Bharalumukh LPS, Guwahati Block namely Kalpana Goswami for allegedly collecting fees from per learner during admission and also in between academic sessions which is an unfair practice.
In the show cause notice, the district mission coordinator said, “This unfair practice shows that you have violated the standing rules of Government of free and fair education to all students in all government/provincialised schools. Moreover, you also could not maintain a healthy and transparent atmosphere among the teachers and students were also deprived of their right to quality free Uniforms.”
The district mission coordinator also mentioned that this act of negligence and unfair practice by the head teacher of the aforementioned school have spread out a negative message to all other schools of the district and public at large creating an negative image of the school in the entire state of Assam.
“As such you are hereby asked to show cause as to why disciplinary action will not be initiated against you by the competent authority as you have violated the Government Rules and Regulation and incapable of managing teachers and students welfare,” the notice reads further.
The Head Teacher was directed to reply to the district mission coordinator within 24 hours.