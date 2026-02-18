Bhupen Borah to Visit Assam CM’s Residence Today

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, who switched to the BJP, will be visiting the residence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today (Wednesday).

According to Sources, the meeting will focus on upcoming political discussions in the state. Detailed discussions are expected to take place at the Chief Minister’s residence. Bhupen Borah is also scheduled to address a press conference at 6 PM later in the day.

The development comes a day after Borah resigned from the Congress party, a move that has created a major political shift in Assam.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Bhupen Borah will officially join the ruling BJP on February 22. CM Sarma had visited Borah at his Guwahati residence earlier, and the meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour. After the meeting, they jointly addressed the media.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said Borah’s joining would strengthen the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections. He also mentioned that several other Congress leaders and workers are expected to join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur in the coming days.

“Today, I came to meet the former APCC president and my former colleague. We worked together for almost 22 years. He has left the Congress and will join the BJP on February 22. His joining will strengthen our party,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further added that Borah would be given full respect and dignity in the BJP. He described Borah’s move as a “homecoming,” saying the BJP is a party of people from simple backgrounds.

Sarma also made strong remarks about the Congress, saying Borah was one of its last recognised Hindu leaders in Assam. According to him, Borah’s exit reflects the changing political situation within the Congress party.

He said the BJP leadership, including National President Nitin Navin, has approved Borah’s joining. The party will later decide from which constituency Borah will contest in the next election.

Borah’s resignation and upcoming entry into the BJP are being seen as a major setback for the Congress in Assam. Political observers believe his move may influence other leaders and workers in the state.