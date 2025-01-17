Bhupen Das, Husband of Late Assamese Singer Bhitali Das Passes Away

Emerging singer Kamalika Kashyap has suffered another heartbreaking loss with the passing of her father, Bhupen Das on Friday. Bhupen Das, the husband of late renowned Assamese singer Bhitali Das breathed his last today at his residence in Guwahati’s Garigaon.

Advertisment

According to sources, Bhupen Das had been suffering from diabetes and kidney-related ailments for a prolonged period. His demise comes three years after the passing of his wife, Bhitali Das, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following her mother’s untimely demise, Kamalika found her only pillar of support in her father. With his passing, she has now been left utterly bereaved.