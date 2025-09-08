Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary Celebrations Begin in Assam

Assam on Monday inaugurated year-long celebrations to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary 'Sudhakantha' whose songs were more than music—they were movements that inspired generations. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Jalukbari, the memorial where the maestro was cremated in November 2011.

The event was attended by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several cabinet ministers. Over 100 dignitaries paid their respects, raising a flag in Hazarika’s honour, accompanied by a musical programme celebrating his timeless contributions.

Hazarika’s son, Tej Hazarika, along with his wife and son, arrived from the United States to take part in the centenary events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the celebrations on September 13, during the first day of his two-day visit to Assam. On that day, a commemorative coin issued by the Reserve Bank of India will be released, and a special volume on Hazarika’s life, prepared by the Assam Publication Board, will be unveiled. Plans are underway to translate this book into multiple languages.

The state has renamed the memorial from “Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra” to “Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha”, reflecting the spirit of unity and cultural integration that Hazarika championed. The Assam government has also approved the establishment of a museum dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika, with work to begin soon, ensuring his creative legacy is preserved.

The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, founded by the maestro himself, will host musical events at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, including lamp-lighting ceremonies at the museum. In Nagaon, a record-setting musical event is scheduled for September 10, where 15,000 students from schools, colleges, and universities will perform his iconic song “Manuhe Manuher Babe”, with officials from the India Book of Records present to record the occasion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Bhupen Da’s songs were never just music—they were movements. Today, we remember the Sudhakantha on this sacred day. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written extensively about him in multiple publications, allowing the nation to reconnect with his life and work. On September 13, the people of Assam will again remember him in the presence of the Prime Minister.

On that day, we will unveil the special coin issued by the Reserve Bank of India and release the special volume on Bhupen Hazarika. We will also complete Bhupen Da’s dream museum this year and preserve his creative legacy.

From today, the memorial will be called 'Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha'. I also appeal to Bihu committees across the state to dedicate an evening of their cultural performances to Bhupen Hazarika."

Samar Hazarika, Bhupen Hazarika’s younger brother, lauded the Assam government’s initiative, noting that it is unprecedented for an Assamese artist to be celebrated on such a scale nationwide.