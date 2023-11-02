Bhutan King's Guwahati Visit: Traffic Restrictions Imposed

A notification released ahead of the visit read, “In view of the visit of His Majesty, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan to Guwahati on 3rd and 4th November, 2023 to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd and 4th November 2023.”