Bhutan King's Guwahati Visit: Traffic Restrictions Imposed

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to pass through those parts of National Highway-27 and National Highway-17 that fall under Guwahati for a fixed period of time on November 3 and November 4 in light of the King of Bhutan’s visit.
The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to arrive in Guwahati on a two-day visit. Regarding that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the royal Bhutam ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel in Guwahati on Wednesday.
And now, the deputy commissioner of police, traffic in Guwahati has issued directives restricting movement of certain vehicles so as to ensure safety of public, especially children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled people on the roads and to give free passage to emergency vehicles.
A notification released ahead of the visit read, “In view of the visit of His Majesty, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan to Guwahati on 3rd and 4th November, 2023 to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd and 4th November 2023.”
The release mentioned the following restrictions:
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM on 3rd November, 2023 and 6 AM to 12 Noon of 4th November 2023.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road and MG Road, from 5 AM to 2 PM on 3rd November, 2023.