Bihu Banned, Fear Rules: Cultural Clash at Old Age Home in Guwahati

What was supposed to be a sanctuary for the elderly has turned into a theatre of intimidation and emotional breakdown. The Manasjyoti Old Age Home in Guwahati’s Beltola area erupted in chaos once again on Monday as Tarun Maheshwari — the man accused of harassing the residents — returned to the premises along with Harash Agarwal, despite publicly vowing never to set foot there again.

Maheshwari, who had dramatically apologized on Sunday in the presence of members of the Bir Lachit Sena — even going so far as to touch the feet of the elderly women and swear never to return — made a stunning U-turn. By Monday afternoon, he was back at the home, this time with police in tow, allegedly issuing fresh threats and sparking widespread panic.

Tears flowed as distressed elderly women appealed directly to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for protection, alleging that the man they feared most had not only returned but was seemingly emboldened by police presence. Residents accused the officers of siding with Maheshwari rather than protecting the vulnerable.

As tension escalated, local residents poured in to support the elderly. Sensing public anger, Maheshwari reportedly fled the scene before matters could spiral further.

Beyond the recent incidents of intimidation, deeper cultural tensions have also surfaced. Maheshwari has been accused of forcefully imposing Marwari customs on the residents — banning them from eating paneer, fish, or meat, and refusing permission to celebrate Assam’s beloved Bihu festival. In a particularly outrageous moment, he allegedly referred to the elderly women as "cows" when they expressed a desire to observe Goru Bihu.

Ironically, while Assamese traditions were being stifled, Marwari cultural events were frequently held under his watch, claim residents.

The ongoing saga has raised serious questions about the management of care homes in Assam. With emotional appeals now reaching the Chief Minister’s doorstep, all eyes are on the state administration to bring justice — and dignity — back to the lives of the women who only sought peace in their twilight years.

