Biju Phukan Recognition Award: Rishi Baruah Conferred Youth Entrepreneur Award

Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah was conferred with the Youth Entrepreneur Award at the 4th Edition of the Biju Phukan Recognition Award 2022.

Receiving the award, Rishi Baruah said, “I thank the jury for bestowing the prestigious recognition on me. I am more under pressure after accepting this award because whatever I have done till date, I have to take it more forward.”

The 4th edition of the Biju Phukan Recognition Award was organized by the Royal Affairs in collaboration with the Biju Phukan Trust at the PWD Convention Hall in Guwahati’s Dispur on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the award acknowledges and recognize personalities and institutions of various sectors for their outstanding contribution in their respective discipline and towards society, from both the entertainment and non-entertainment backgrounds like healthcare, mass media, and others.

A total of 39 dignified personalities received the awards for their excellance in various fields.

The lists of awardees in various other categories are:

1. Lifetime Achievement Award: Pulak Gogoi

2. Lifetime Achievement Award: Mridula Baruah

3. Sportsperson: Nayanmoni Saikia

4. Best Athlete: Elvis Hazarika

5. Public Servant: Padmapani Bora

6. Public Servant: Rocktim Saikia

7. Entrepreneur: Pawan Agarwalla

8. Youth Entrepreneur: Rishi Baruah

9. Social Activist: Jagat Hazarika

10. Social Activist: Prakash Goenka

11. Industrialist: Deepak Kayal

12. Emerging Media Person: Nipon Kumar Talukdar

13. Excellence in Journalism Electronic Media: Pranay Bordoloi

14. Excellence in Journalism Print Media: Bitopan Borborah

15. Best Regional Newspaper: Assam Tribune

16. Best News Channel: ND 24

17. Industrialist: Manoj Kayal

18. Best Singer: Neel Akash

19. Best Singer: Maitrayee Patar

20. Excellence in Music: Zubeen Garg

21. Debut Actor: Chanku Niranjan Nath

22. Debut Actor: Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta

23. Best Film Director: Prabal Baruah

24. Best Actor: Arun Nath

25. Best Actor: Pranami Bora

26. Best Movie: The Seventh String

27. Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Foridul Hussain

28. Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Nirod Medhi

29. Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Manoj Mirdha

30. Excellence in Healthcare: Apollo Excelcare Hospital

31. Breakthrough Achievement: Dr. Karan Saraf

32. Best Diagnostic Centre: Life Care Diagnostic Centre

33. Youth Leader: SG Esmatur Mominin

34. Youth Style Icon: Akshata Narain

35. Contribution in Film Industry: Rimpi Das

36. Best Fitness Trainer: Deepti Soni

37. Outstanding Performance in Spice Industry: Sister Masala

38. Excellence in Food Industry: Epic Momos

39. Best Fashion Designer: Meghna Rai Medhi