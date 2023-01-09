Biju Phukan Recognition Award: Rishi Baruah Conferred Youth Entrepreneur Award

Sadin Pratidin Group Director Rishi Baruah was conferred with the Youth Entrepreneur Award at the 4th Edition of the Biju Phukan Recognition Award 2022.
Receiving the award, Rishi Baruah said, “I thank the jury for bestowing the prestigious recognition on me. I am more under pressure after accepting this award because whatever I have done till date, I have to take it more forward.”
The 4th edition of the Biju Phukan Recognition Award was organized by the Royal Affairs in collaboration with the Biju Phukan Trust at the PWD Convention Hall in Guwahati’s Dispur on Monday.
It may be mentioned that the award acknowledges and recognize personalities and institutions of various sectors for their outstanding contribution in their respective discipline and towards society, from both the entertainment and non-entertainment backgrounds like healthcare, mass media, and others.
A total of 39 dignified personalities received the awards for their excellance in various fields.
The lists of awardees in various other categories are:
1. Lifetime Achievement Award: Pulak Gogoi
2. Lifetime Achievement Award: Mridula Baruah
3. Sportsperson: Nayanmoni Saikia
4. Best Athlete: Elvis Hazarika
5. Public Servant: Padmapani Bora
6. Public Servant: Rocktim Saikia
7. Entrepreneur: Pawan Agarwalla
8. Youth Entrepreneur: Rishi Baruah
9. Social Activist: Jagat Hazarika
10. Social Activist: Prakash Goenka
11. Industrialist: Deepak Kayal
12. Emerging Media Person: Nipon Kumar Talukdar
13. Excellence in Journalism Electronic Media: Pranay Bordoloi
14. Excellence in Journalism Print Media: Bitopan Borborah
15. Best Regional Newspaper: Assam Tribune
16. Best News Channel: ND 24
17. Industrialist: Manoj Kayal
18. Best Singer: Neel Akash
19. Best Singer: Maitrayee Patar
20. Excellence in Music: Zubeen Garg
21. Debut Actor: Chanku Niranjan Nath
22. Debut Actor: Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta
23. Best Film Director: Prabal Baruah
24. Best Actor: Arun Nath
25. Best Actor: Pranami Bora
26. Best Movie: The Seventh String
27. Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Foridul Hussain
28. Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Nirod Medhi
29. Excellence in Healthcare: Dr. Manoj Mirdha
30. Excellence in Healthcare: Apollo Excelcare Hospital
31. Breakthrough Achievement: Dr. Karan Saraf
32. Best Diagnostic Centre: Life Care Diagnostic Centre
33. Youth Leader: SG Esmatur Mominin
34. Youth Style Icon: Akshata Narain
35. Contribution in Film Industry: Rimpi Das
36. Best Fitness Trainer: Deepti Soni
37. Outstanding Performance in Spice Industry: Sister Masala
38. Excellence in Food Industry: Epic Momos
39. Best Fashion Designer: Meghna Rai Medhi