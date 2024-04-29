Bir Lachit Sena-linked Youths Accused of Running Extortion in Guwahati

In a concerning development, a group of youths purportedly associated with Bir Lachit Sena stands accused of extorting money from a youth in Guwahati.
The victim, Bhupen Gogoi, alleges that the group forcibly seized his two-wheeler and extorted a sum of Rs 50,000 from him.
Reports suggest that the group initially demanded Rs 7 lakh. Subsequently, Gogoi lodged a police complaint at the Dispur police station.
The individuals allegedly involved in the extortion scheme have been identified as Manoj Deka alias Manoj Asom, Jayanta Sarma alias Jayanta Asom, and Tapan Sarma alias Tapan Asom.
Gogoi further claims that the group not only threatened him with death but also attempted to attack him at his rented accommodation previously.
The incident has raised concerns about the misuse of the Bir Lachit Sena name for criminal activities, prompting the Guwahati police to take swift action in investigating the matter.