BIS Raid in Guwahati Hardware Stores Uncovers Substandard Plywood

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday conducted an enforcement raid in Guwahati, seizing substandard plywood and flush doors from two hardware stores in Arya Nagar (earlier known as Sarab Bhatti), after a discreet investigation revealed misuse of the ISI mark and sale of uncertified products in violation of mandatory quality norms.

Acting on specific inputs, the BIS Guwahati Branch Office carried out simultaneous raids at the premises of M/s Kushal Hardware and M/s Malati Hardware. During the operation, officials detected storage and sale of plywood and wooden flush doors that were either uncertified or falsely bearing the BIS Standard Mark.

A total of 92 plywood and flush door units were seized after investigators found misuse of the ISI mark and the presence of materials not certified by BIS. Officials noted that plywood, blockboard and wooden flush door shutters fall under mandatory certification, as notified by the Government of India under IS 303:2024, IS 1659:2004 and IS 2202 (Part 1):2023.

Punishable Offence

BIS officials said action is being initiated against the traders for violations under Sections 17(1) and 17(3) of the BIS Act, 2016. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years, or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both.

Reiterating its enforcement mandate, BIS clarified that no individual or business is permitted to use the BIS Standard Mark or its imitation without holding a valid licence. Such violations, officials said, not only deceive consumers but also pose serious safety and durability risks.

The Bureau said it will continue to conduct regular enforcement drives to curb the circulation of substandard products in the market. BIS has also appealed to citizens to report instances of ISI mark misuse or sale of mandatory products without certification to the Head, Guwahati Branch Office, West End Building, Dispur, or via email at ghbo@bis.gov.in, assuring strict confidentiality of informants.