BIG BREAKING: Bloody Scene at Guwahati School; Student Stabs 5 Classmates

Shocking scenes unfolded at a private school in Guwahati as a student reportedly injured five classmates with a broken glass bottle leaving a trail of blood inside the premises.
The accused student reportedly chased the others inside a classroom of the school, striking them with the sharp end of a broken glass bottle. The shocking attack left the classroom bloodied.
In the aftermath of the incident, the injured students were shifted to a nearby infirmary where they are receiving treatment.
The reason behind the attack has not been established, while the school authorities have denied any such incident. More details are expected in due time.