Guwahati: Body Found Floating in Hatigaon Drain

The body of a man was found floating in a drain under mysterious conditions at Hatigaon area in Guwahati by the locals on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported in Lakhimi Nagar Tiniali where the body was seen floating in the water by the locals after which they proceeded to inform the authorities about the matter.
The identity of the deceased has been identified as Naren Choudhury who is a trader of fish, sources informed.
Further details are underway.
Last week, body of an unidentified person floated up in the Brahmaputra River at Simina village in the Kamrup rural district of Assam and was later recovered by the police.
As per initial reports, the body was seen floating in the water by the locals after which the locals proceeded to inform the authorities about the matter.
According to the information received, the Sualkuchi River Police team was informed about the body. They arrived at the scene and recovered it sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased was not established yet at the time of filing this report.