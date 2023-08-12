Boy, 14, Diagosed with Eye Infection Goes Missing from Guwahati

A seventh-standard student from Nagaon, Assam, who travelled to Guwahati with his father for an eye check-up has gone missing, of late.
The missing boy has been identified as Shafiqul Islam (14).
According to initial information received, the father of the victim boy has lodged a missing complaint at Hatigaon police station after the boy went missing; however, he alleged that no action was taken by the concern police authority despite complaining.
The boy's distraught father, Abdul Barek, has requested assistance from Guwahati residents and provided his mobile phone number (9387433961) in case the boy is located.
Two days back, the body of a 10th standard student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir School who was allegedly kidnapped by one Abhishesk Baruah was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Bonda locality last Wednesday.
Abhishek Baruah was later remanded to five-day police custody on Thursday.