Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project to be Open for Public in March

The Brahmaputra Riverfront Development project in Guwahati will be opened for the public in March.

This was stated by Assam Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal.

While speaking to media persons, Singhal said that there would be provisions for people including tourists to sit openly in the area. On the other hand, construction work is also underway for the stretch from Bharalu to Sukreswar.

Ashok Singhal along with other officers of his department inspected the construction work of the project on Wednesday morning. The riverfront development project will stretch from new DC Bungalow to Kacharighat which will cover 1,200 metres.

The riverfront will include park, sitting areas, refreshment points, places where cultural programs could be hold and many more.