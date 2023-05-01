Braille Hemkosh's World Record Officially Acknowledged With Guinness Certificate

Jayanta Baruah on behalf of Hemkosh Prakashan and Pratidin Media Network received the official certificate for the recently created world record from Rishi Nath, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records at the Birinchi Kumar Baruah (BKB) Auditorium, Gauhati University in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.
The certificate was presented to Jayanta Baruah after the Braille version of Hemkosh, the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language created a world record for being the ‘largest bilingual Braille dictionary’, in the presence of the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria and other noted personalities from all walks of life.
Notably, the occasion coincided with the 127th death anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Late Hemchandra Baruah. Several noted personalities including the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Pratap Jyoti Handique, special guest on the day, Dr. Bhartendu Pandey, Professor of Department of Sanskrit, Delhi University, Basanta Goswami, some distinguished personalities representing the Government of Assam, academicians, journalists, litterateurs and socio-cultural organizational leaders the heads of several departments were present at the event.
The Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria arrived at the BKB Auditorium at around 12:00 pm. He was greeted by Group Chairman Shri Jayanta Baruah and Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique who escorted him to the dais. This was followed by the National Anthem. After the dignitaries were seated, the event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp with Ganesh Bandana. This was followed by a welcome speech by the Chairman of Pratidin Media Network, Jayanta Baruah.
Delivering the welcome note on the occasion, Jayanta Baruah thanked everyone and saying that the record is an achievement of all the people. He said, “I welcome Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique; Professor of Sanskrit Department, Delhi University, Bharatendu Pandey; Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, students and all others present here at the Gauhati University on the auspicious occasion. Today we all have gathered here to observe the auspicious occasion of the 127th death anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah.”
“I am very thankful to the Guinness World Record team for handing the official certificate for the record made by Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary Hemkosh. This is not our personal achievement, but for the whole of Assam and its people. Braille version of the dictionary will help all visually impaired,” added Jayanta Baruah.
The event proceeded with the felicitation of the Chief Guest and other dignitaries. Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah felicitated the guests with Paat Gamusa and Paat Sador.
The VC of Gauhati University, Pratap Jyoti Handique then went ahead to speak a few words. He said that Hemkosh was authored at the time when the Assamese language was in a primitive stage of life and that the university is proud to have Hemchandra Baruah’s statue in the premises.
“This day is very notable for GU particularly. I congratulate Shri Jayanta Baruah and his efficient and dedicated team for this initiative. This initiative is huge and unparalleled,” he said.
This was followed by a speech by Basanta Goswami on Hemchandra Baruah and history of Hemkosh. The former general secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha Basanta Goswami said that today is a memorable day for people of Assam and those who feel proud to be an Assamese are on a peak of the pride ladder.
Goswami said, “Like Hemchandra Baruah used to say, one can lead an easy life without hard work but cannot find real happiness. Hemchandra Baruah had the knowledge about the language in the nineteenth century itself that most Indian linguists had in the 1960s. Before writing a dictionary, one should write a grammar book.”
“Hemchandra Baruah, Gunabhiram Barua and Anandaram Dhekial Phukan laid the foundation of nationalism in Assam. It is with Hemkosh Braille version that Assamese nationalism has been transformed into Indian mega-nationalism,” he said.
“Hemchandra Baruah was an uncompromising social revolutionary who lit the lamp of knowledge. Today we need another Hemchandra Baruah,” Goswami said.
At around 12:50 pm, the official handover of the Guinness World Record certificate took place with Jayanta Baruah receiving it on behalf of Hemkosh Prakashan and Pratidin Media Group. While handing over the certificate, official adjudicator from Guinness World Records Rishi Nath congratulated Jayanta Baruah and Hemkosh Prakashan and everyone involved.
Calling it an amazing and a phenomenal feat, he said, “With 90, 640 words Hemkosh has become the largest bilingual Braille dictionary."
Later on, the special guest on the day, Dr. Bhartendu Pandey proceeded to speak before the audience saying that Jayanta Baruah has added a golden page in the history of Assam. Pandey began with a Sanskrit shloka on Maa Kamakhya and proceeded to greet Jayanta Baruah, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Basanta Goswami, GU Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique and everyone present at the event.
He said, “Today Hemkosh Braille Dictionary has made a world record and with that Jayanta Baruah has added a golden page in the history of Assam, while Assam has added a page in the history of India and presented a golden shield to the sword of India.”
Praising Jayanta Baruah, Pandey said that a grandson cannot do anything more for a grandfather than what he has done. “A normal person dies after his death but those who work towards the people, who leave a mark, they stay on forever. Hemchandra Baruah is one such person and has been immortalized.”
Pandey, who is partially visually impaired himself, further highlighted that Jayanta Baruah presented the Braille version of Hemkosh to all visually impaired institutes free of cost and urged the colleges, universities and educational institutions to help out visually impaired people.
Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria then spoke on the occasion and addressed the gathering. While congratulating Jayanta Baruah for the record-making achievement of the ‘Hemkosh’ stated that the dictionary will encourage other language dictionaries to come up in Braille version.
He said, “First of all I thank Jayanta Baruah for having me here. Today is a very proud day for Assam. Last month, Assam etched its name into the record books for Bihu and this time Hemkosh has successfully entered the Guinness World record which has taken Assam to the world stage.”
The Assam Governor said that effort to produce the largest bilingual Braille dictionary shows that nothing is impossible.
Addressing Jayanta Baruah, Governor Kataria “Your happiness today knows no bounds. Your grandfather worked on producing the Hemkosh. The effort to produce the largest bilingual Braille dictionary Hemkosh shows that nothing is impossible. I think your work is commendable.”
“I think you and the entire Pratidin family are unbelievable. They have worked tirelessly and created history. Your family will be remembered for their commendable work for years to come. Your family gave a pedestal to Assamese language with Hemkosh and you included the visually impaired people with the Braille version of the dictionary,” he added.
The event ended on a successful note as the Director of Pratidin Group, Smitakshi B Goswami delivered the vote of thanks. She thanked the dignitaries on the dais including the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Pratap Jyoti Handique, the special guest on the occasion, Dr Bhartendu Pandey, Basanta Goswami and Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah for their presence. She congratulated everyone involved with the effort in creating the world record and thanked the audience for their attendance to make the event a success.
The event ended with the national anthem being played at the gathering.