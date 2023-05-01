Braille Hemkosh's World Record Officially Acknowledged With Guinness Certificate

Delivering the welcome note on the occasion, Jayanta Baruah thanked everyone and saying that the record is an achievement of all the people. He said, “I welcome Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique; Professor of Sanskrit Department, Delhi University, Bharatendu Pandey; Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, students and all others present here at the Gauhati University on the auspicious occasion. Today we all have gathered here to observe the auspicious occasion of the 127th death anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah.”

“I am very thankful to the Guinness World Record team for handing the official certificate for the record made by Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary Hemkosh. This is not our personal achievement, but for the whole of Assam and its people. Braille version of the dictionary will help all visually impaired,” added Jayanta Baruah.