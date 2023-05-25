BREAKING: 1 Dead, 30 Injured as Water Supply Pipe Bursts in Guwahati

A Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons have been injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. The police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the burst.
The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has assured that the water supply will be restored soon. However, the affected people have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. They have demanded compensation from the GMDA for the damage caused to their property.
The incident has once again raised the issue of the poor quality of infrastructure in Guwahati. The city has been facing a number of problems due to the poor quality of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. The authorities need to take steps to improve the quality of infrastructure in the city to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.