BREAKING: Bleeding Woman Found Near Railway Track In Maligaon

In a shocking incident that will send shivers down your spine, a woman was found in a bloodied condition in Guwahati’s Maligaon late on Friday.

As per reports, the woman was found lying near the railway tracks in Maligaon’s Nilaspur with grave injuries bleeding profusely.

Onlookers who rushed to her rescue suspect that she might have been thrown off a running train.

Meanwhile, reports have come forth stating that railway police were very late in reaching the scene of the incident even after being informed, resulting in emergency services not being able to rush her for treatment.

Mystery shrouds the entire incident at the moment and further investigation will only reveal the truth.