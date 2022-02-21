Guwahati News

Breaking: Firing At Satribari In Guwahati, 1 Injured

The victim, identified as Adesh Yadav, was injured after being shot at by miscreants. He was a resident of the third floor of an apartment titled Gopal Mansion.
Breaking: Firing At Satribari In Guwahati, 1 Injured

Satribari firing | REPRESENTATIVE

Pratidin Time

An incident of firing took place at Satribari in Guwahati in which a man was left injured on Monday.

The victim, identified as Adesh Yadav, was injured after being shot at by miscreants. He was a resident of the third floor of an apartment titled Gopal Mansion.

Meanwhile, the injured victim has been admitted to the Marwari Maternity hospital for further treatment.

He was fired at by bike-bourne miscreants who remain unidentified.

Yadav was reportedly shot at in front of his residence.

Police have recovered the two wheeler and a mobile phone that the miscreants left behind at the scene.

The owner of the two-wheeler has been identified as Mohammed Abbas Ali, son of Mohammed Majibur Rahman.

The bike is a Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Darrang district registration. The registration numbers are AS 13 D 4033.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot from vehicle information app</p></div>

Screenshot from vehicle information app

Guwahati

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com