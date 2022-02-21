Breaking: Firing At Satribari In Guwahati, 1 Injured

An incident of firing took place at Satribari in Guwahati in which a man was left injured on Monday.

The victim, identified as Adesh Yadav, was injured after being shot at by miscreants. He was a resident of the third floor of an apartment titled Gopal Mansion.

Meanwhile, the injured victim has been admitted to the Marwari Maternity hospital for further treatment.

He was fired at by bike-bourne miscreants who remain unidentified.

Yadav was reportedly shot at in front of his residence.

Police have recovered the two wheeler and a mobile phone that the miscreants left behind at the scene.

The owner of the two-wheeler has been identified as Mohammed Abbas Ali, son of Mohammed Majibur Rahman.

The bike is a Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Darrang district registration. The registration numbers are AS 13 D 4033.