BREAKING: Foreign National Caught In Guwahati

A foreign national was on Monday caught by the police in Assam's Guwahati on charges using forged passport to enter the country as per The Foreigners Act, 1946.
According to reports, Hatigaon Police in Guwahati nabbed the foreign national. Sources said that he was identified as one Waziniki.
As per the information received, the foreigner was staying in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati for some time.
A case under Foreigners Act, 1946 numbered 287/23 had been registered at the Hatigaon Police Station based on which the police nabbed the accused.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that he had converted to Hinduism in 1980. He allegedly took the name Guru Prasad Swami and resided in Jamshedpur and ran an institute called Ajj Payoga Foundation.
He had visited Assam for the first time in 2016. Reports further claimed that he preached Hinduism back in Poland.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.