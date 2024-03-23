BREAKING: IIT Guwahati Student Allegedly Joins ISIS

Days after two high-ranking leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were arrested in Assam, reports on Saturday said that a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati joined the terrorist group.
The student has been identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui, reports said. According to preliminary information, he was taken by members of ISIS from Guwahati's Pan Bazaar locality.
Conveying a mail, Farooqui informed that he had joined ISIS. In the mail, he stated in detail the reasons for which he took the bold decision.
Notably, today's incident comes just days after the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police thwarted a major terrorist plot and apprehended two high-ranking leaders ISIS in India.
The two accused individuals were Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and Anurag Singh alias Rehan. They were intercepted at Dharmasala area of Dhubri after crossing the international border.
Haris Farooqi, hailing from Chakrata, Dehradun, is identified as the head of ISIS in India, while his associate Anurag Singh, originally from Diwana, Panipat, converted to Islam, and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both individuals are described as highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India, involved in various nefarious activities including recruitment, terror funding, and plotting terror acts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across India.
The duo faces multiple pending cases at NIA, Delhi, ATS, Lucknow, among other agencies. The STF, Assam, will hand over the accused to NIA for further legal proceedings against these fugitives.
The duo were reportedly flown to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday.