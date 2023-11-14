BREAKING: Oncoming Dumper Hits Car In Guwahati's Six-Mile

A major road accident was reported in Guwahati on Tuesday night where a dumper hit a four-wheeler.
As per initial reports, the incident took place in Guwahati's Six Mile area in front of GNRC Hospital.
The oncoming dumper reportedly hit the car and made a run for it. The witnesses suspect the driver of the dumper to be drunk.
Meanwhile, local police was informed but they are yet to reach the scene.
No person was injured in the incident, reports stated. The car was identified as a Renault Duster with registration numbers AS 01 DL 8393.
Further details are awaited.