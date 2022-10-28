BREAKING: Renowned Painter Nil Pawan Baruah Passes Away

Grief struck the people of Assam once again as renowned painter Nil Pawan Baruah passed away at around 3.15 pm on Friday.

The famous artist was undergoing treatment since long at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and passed away today.

This comes after noted Assamese film and theatre actor Nipon Goswami passed away yesterday at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Nil Pawan Baruah was born on June 1, 1936 at Teok in Assam’s Jorhat. He joined the famous Shantiniketan in the year 1961.

In 1966, he began teaching at Guwahati Art College. The noted painter went on to establish the Charu – Karu Kala Parishad in Assam’s Charaideo.

The noted artist was conferred with the ‘Assam Sourav’ award in the year 2021 by the state government in Assam.