BREAKING: Schools in Kamrup (M) Set to Reopen Amid Improved Weather Conditions

Following the improvement in weather conditions in Kamrup Metro since yesterday evening, the District Commissioner has revoked the previous order dated September 23, 2024, which had restricted school operations.
However, the order dated September 20, 2024, stating that schools will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., remains in effect until further notice.
All government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup Metro are instructed to resume normal classes starting tomorrow, September 25, 2024.