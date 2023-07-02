BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found In Well In Guwahati

In a sensational incident, a body was recovered from a well inside the premises of Narakasur Jyoti Shangha, a private members' club situated in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality on Sunday.
According to reports, the body was found inside the well that is generally used by those who visit the nearby daily market.
The identity of the deceased has not been established yet.
Meanwhile, officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Bhagaduttapur Police reached the spot after being informed and have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Further details are awaited. This is a developing story.