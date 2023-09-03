Budi Habung Appointed Addl Judge in Gauhati High Court

President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Budi Habung as an additional judge in Gauhati High Court. This was informed by union minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal on Saturday.
The president also appointed Advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and Judicial Officer Ananda Chandra Behera as judges in Orissa High Court and Justice CS Sudha as judge in Kerala High Court.
Taking to 'X' platform the union minister informed, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges / Additional Judges of High Courts. I convey my best wishes to them."
It has come to the fore that last month, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of Sibo Sankar Mishra and JO Ananda Chandra Behera for appointment as judges in the Orissa High Court.
In the resolution that was published on the Supreme Court website, the Collegium noted that the government provided good input on the personal and professional sides of both the candidates.
Meanwhile, with respect to Budi Habung, the resolution by the SC noted, “Budi Habung joined judicial service on March 31, 2010. His name has been recommended to fill up the sole service post allocated to the State of Arunachal Pradesh. He is the senior-most judicial officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service and has served in various capacities in the state. The inputs placed by the government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image.”