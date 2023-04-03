Guwahati Cab Drivers Fall Prey to Fraudsters

Amid several cases of fraud registered in Guwahati, this time cab drivers have fallen prey to these fraudsters.

According to sources, a gang of people including several women have started to loot ola and uber drivers by making online bookings.

The fraudsters book the cab through online mediums and loot money worth thousands from their accounts.

Several cases have been registered against these cab drivers at Dispur, Paltan Bazar and Chandmari police stations in Guwahati.

The fraudsters first book the cabs and call them. Then they act innocent in front of them saying they are in urgent need of help as their relative is admitted to hospital.

After the driver reaches the location, the fraudsters call them and ask them for monetary help.

The fraudsters tell the drivers that an amount will be deposited in their bank account via another one which they will have to transfer to a QR code sent by them as their bank account is not working.

The victims receive a credited message after which they send the money to a QR code sent by the fraudsters, however, the credited message was later found to be fake.

By the time they notice that they have been scammed, the fraudsters cancel the booking and turn their phones off.