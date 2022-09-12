Cash-For-Jobs Racket: Gang Forged Appointment Letters, Says Guwahati DCP

After seven brokers were arrested in an alleged cash-for-jobs racket in a major bust by Dispur police, Guwahati police deputy commissioner of supervision and inspection (DCP-I&S) Harekrishna Nath said that the gang prepared fake employment letters for different state government departments in exchange for cash.

Addressing the media, DCP Nath said, “The raid was carried out by ACP Himangshu Das and a team from Dispur police station. The gang made fake appointment letters for jobs in several state government departments in exchange for money.”

He said, “Police are still looking for three persons in connection with the bust. So far, some personal documents and a computer have been seized from their possession.”

“The gang used government seals and signatures to forge appointment letters. All seven of them will be presented before the court today. We will seek for their custody for seven days,” added DCP Nath.

It may be noted that Dispur police arrested seven brokers earlier today for offering jobs in exchange for cash in several districts of Assam.

They were staying at GD lodge in the city’s Borbari area where police conducted raids and took them into custody. They reportedly registered names in a master roll for different government jobs and took money in return.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered in this regard by employees of the water resources department in 2017. The High Court will pronounce its verdict in the matter in the coming days.