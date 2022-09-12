Cash-For-Jobs Racket: Gang Forged Appointment Letters, Says Guwahati DCP

After seven brokers were arrested in an alleged cash-for-jobs racket in a major bust by Dispur police, Guwahati police deputy commissioner of supervision and inspection (DCP-I&S) Harekrishna Nath said that the gang prepared fake employment letters for different state government departments in exchange for cash.
Addressing the media, DCP Nath said, “The raid was carried out by ACP Himangshu Das and a team from Dispur police station. The gang made fake appointment letters for jobs in several state government departments in exchange for money.”
He said, “Police are still looking for three persons in connection with the bust. So far, some personal documents and a computer have been seized from their possession.”
“The gang used government seals and signatures to forge appointment letters. All seven of them will be presented before the court today. We will seek for their custody for seven days,” added DCP Nath.
It may be noted that Dispur police arrested seven brokers earlier today for offering jobs in exchange for cash in several districts of Assam.
They were staying at GD lodge in the city’s Borbari area where police conducted raids and took them into custody. They reportedly registered names in a master roll for different government jobs and took money in return.
Meanwhile, a case had been registered in this regard by employees of the water resources department in 2017. The High Court will pronounce its verdict in the matter in the coming days.
Employees expect that the verdict will help regularize their employment. The gang reportedly inserted names in this list of employees waiting for regular employment, in exchange for cash.
Police are currently on the lookout for those controlling and running the racket. Rafiqul Hussain, who had booked three rooms in the lodge where the seven members were held, is on the run.
One of the members of the gang, Jayanta Das, was kept at the lodge last night in exchange for Rs 10,000. Police recovered forged appointment letters of various government departments. They reportedly scanned government seals and signatures and pasted them on the forged letters.
Of those detained during today’s raids, none were employees of the master roll. Jayanta Das, a DTP operator, has been apprehended and his laptop and printer have been seized.
Officials also seized a list containing the names of several people. Laptops and documents were also seized from the others held in connection with the matter.
The prepared the fake appointment letters from the lodge, police said. The three mastermind in the case however, remain out of reach of the police.
Officials also clarified that this bust has no relations to the 26,000 grade III and IV state government jobs, exams for which were held recently.
Police identified the seven brokers as Nayan Saikia from Kahilipara, Sirajul Hoque from Mangaldoi, Jayanta Deka from Basistha, Jayanta Das from Goalpara and Gobind Choudhury, Noor Islam Ahmed and Pranjal Barman from Nalbari.