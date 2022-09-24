Guwahati News

Cattle Heads Rescued In Assam’s Sonapur

However, the driver escaped before the police could nab him.
Cattle Heads Rescued | Representative Image
Cattle Heads Rescued | Representative Image
Pratidin Time

In a continuous drive against cattle smugglers, Assam Police once again rescued as many as 25 cattle heads in the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, the truck with cattle heads was en route Guwahati from Nagaon when the police intercepted in Sonapur.

However, the driver escaped before the police could nab him.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Recently, 47 cattle heads were rescued in Golaghat. The cattle were seized due to overcrowding as the animals were fully packed in the truck.

Also Read
Assam: Worker Dies After Wall Collapses On Him In Biswanath
Assam police
cattle heads
Sonapur

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com