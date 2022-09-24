Cattle Heads Rescued In Assam’s Sonapur

In a continuous drive against cattle smugglers, Assam Police once again rescued as many as 25 cattle heads in the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, the truck with cattle heads was en route Guwahati from Nagaon when the police intercepted in Sonapur.

However, the driver escaped before the police could nab him.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Recently, 47 cattle heads were rescued in Golaghat. The cattle were seized due to overcrowding as the animals were fully packed in the truck.