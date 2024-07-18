CBI Grills Guwahati School Teacher Over Alleged Financial Fraud

A teacher at a leading private school in Guwahati has come under the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) scanner for alleged money laundering. The probing body claimed that the accused transferred large sums to her colleagues' accounts to evade taxes.
As per reports, the CBI on Thursday requested the school principal for details including the salary of the accused teacher, identified as Gayatri Saikia.
Sleuths of the investigation agency today reached Guwahati's Bhaskar Vidyapith Higher Secondary School and carried out an operation. They also grilled the accused for several hours over the matter.
Meanwhile, the accused's husband, identified as Hemchandra Borah, former Deputy Chief Engineer at Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) Tinsukia division, was arrested by the CBI in 2021. He had been accused in a bribery case against handing out railway contracts.
Borah had been accused of criminal conspiracy, bribing a public servant and bribing a public servant by a commercial organization and booked under IPC Section 120 – B and PC Act 1988 Sections 7,8,9, and 10 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.
He had been arrested alongside other officials of NFR on January 16, 2021. Subsequently, the CBI raided his Zoo Road residence and uncovered Rs 60 lakh cash and large quantities of gold.
During the investigations, the agency found links between Borah and his wife Gayatri Saikia, whom they suspected of being an accomplice to her husband's criminal activities.
She was interrogated back then and the CBI also found proof of Rs 70 lakh in Saikia's account which allegedly came from illegitimate sources.
And now, the case further deepened when they sought her details from the school principal. According to sources, Saikia transferred large amounts of money to the bank accounts of her school colleagues purportedly in order to evade taxes.
Investigation is underway and further details are expected to surface.