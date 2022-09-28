Centre Approves Rs 996.75 Crores for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the Centre has approved Rs 996.75 crores for the Rail-cum-Road Bridge project across Brahmaputra River near the existing Saraighat Bridge in Assam’s Guwahati.

Informing this via twitter, Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Furthering PM Shri @narendramodiJi's vision of #GatiShakti, The project for Rail-cum-Road Bridge across Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved at the cost of Rs. 996.75 Crores which will be shared by NHAI & Ministry of Railways. Also cost of approaches/viaducts: Rs. 322 Cr. will be entirely built by NHAI.”

He further said that the bridge would connect north bank of Assam to south bank, which is Guwahati, across the Brahmaputra.

Once the bridge is completed, it would provide seamless & strategic connectivity across river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units), he added.