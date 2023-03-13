“Chalo Raj Bhawan" Yatra: Police Detains Congress Leaders in Guwahati

Nearly two thousand leaders and members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) took part in the "Chalo Raj Bhawan" yatra on Monday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The protest march was led by Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora and top leadership of the party.

According to the Congress party, the city police have detained several protesters halfway by using force and were taken to Latasil police station. They were later released on PR Bond in the evening.

It may be mentioned that Congress workers on Monday has staged protest in several states against the BJP-led central government amid the party's demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into Adani Group over an accusatory report by US short seller Hindenburg. Apart from Guwahati, the party workers held protests in cities like Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, and Bhararisain while Congress leaders also shouted slogans in Parliament demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, who was also present at the protest site, alleged that they were not allowed to take out the protest march towards the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati city.

“Police prevented us from leaving the state legislative assembly site,” said MLA Sikdar to the media.