‘Change Begins Here’: ALTR Fitness Club Inaugurated In Guwahati

A new space for strength, community, and transformation opened its doors on Monday (August 18, 2025) as ALTR Fitness Club was inaugurated in Guwahati’s Noonmati. Conceived as more than just a gym, ALTR is built on the belief that change is not about perfection but about showing up, again and again.

Advertisment

The inaugural ceremony was graced by two distinguished Chief Guests: Golap Rabha, an icon in the world of bodybuilding whose remarkable journey has brought him both national and international recognition, including titles such as Mr World 2018 (WBBF, Europe), Mr Universe 2018 (WBBF, Thailand), Mr Asia 2018 Overall (WBBF), Mr India 2017 (75 kg, WABBA), Mr India 2018 Overall (WBBF), and Mr India 2024 (NPC, Jaipur), along with many other championships that have made him a source of pride for Assam and the nation.

Joining him was Rishi Baruah, Managing Director of Pratidin Media Network and the driving force behind The Conclave, who brought his presence and support to the event. Known for amplifying the voices of Northeast India at national platforms, Baruah also serves as Chairman of the Assam Handball Association and leads social initiatives through Udgam Foundation.

The essence of ALTR lies in its tagline – “Change begins here.” The club seeks to redefine fitness by focusing on intention, inclusivity, and evolution. It is a space designed for all bodies, all journeys, and all paces, where progress is deeply personal and every step forward is celebrated. At ALTR, fitness is not seen as a race to transformation but as a ritual, a practice, and a shared community.

The club currently offers a wide range of facilities, including strength training, cardio, and CrossFit, all guided by a team of certified trainers who bring expertise and care to every session. Programs are designed to cater to both beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts. With a vision to grow, ALTR also plans to expand its offerings in the coming years, ensuring that Guwahati remains in step with global fitness trends.

Founded by Manash Protim Baruah and Hiyanoo Barruah, who returned to Assam after spending 18 years in Mumbai, ALTR reflects their vision of creating a space where fitness becomes a way of life rather than just a routine. Their journey in Mumbai has shaped their understanding of modern wellness, and they now bring that experience home to Guwahati.

ALTR Fitness Club is located on the first floor of Sharma Complex, beside Noonmati High School on ManiramDewan Road. To mark the occasion, inaugural members will receive exclusive ALTR merchandise including bags, caps, T-shirts, and other accessories.

For more information, follow the gym on Instagram at @altr_fitness or call at 8099260507.

Also Read: Devotion beyond the Plate