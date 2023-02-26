Chaos Reigns After AIUDF Chief Visits Fire Victims in Hatigaon

A full-blown chaos broke out at Ajanta Path in Hatigaon after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal along with his party members visited the victim families three days after a devastating fire incident that brought as many as 127 families to knees last Thursday.

Locals alleged that AIUDF chief and his party members have visited the place for his personal political gain. While, a few of them claimed that they have received good support from local NGOs and district administration and thus, they don’t want any support from any other political parties.

Speaking to the media, one of the victims said, “We don’t want any political persons to come here for their own political gain. We don’t want any issue to be made. If AIUDF chief is here to take stock of the situation, we don’t have any issue. But, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal should have visited us three days before. The district administration and local MLA have extended enough help to us, thus, we don’t want any further help.”

The AIUDF party members including MLA Mankachar (South Salmara) Aminul Islam refuted the allegations raised by the locals claiming that they have came here all the way from Dhubri and South Salmara districts to extend support and help.

“Certain Congress members are here who have alleged that we are here to politics, but, that’s incorrect. I and my party members have come all the way from Dhubri and South Salmara to take stock of the situation. Not a single Congress leaders have visited this place yet, how can they blame us?” questioned Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal.

The AIUDF chief further stated that Ajmal foundations will distribute foods, blankets, one pair of clothes to women (all ages) and children and baby foods for next one month to all the fire victims.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at Guwahati’s Hatigaon Chariali locality resulting in charring of as many as 127 residences. The incident took place at around 10.15 pm last Thursday.

Sources informed that majority of the houses that were destroyed were thatched houses and were belonged to one Riju Ali.

According to reports, the fire, which started from the house of Riju Ali, is suspected to be ignited by an electrical short circuit.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters struggled for more than three hours to douse the blaze.