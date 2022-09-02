Chatribari Murder Case: Prime Accused Brought from Delhi to Guwahati

W. Yadav, the prime accused of the Chatribari murder case was brought to Guwahati from Delhi on Thursday night.

Upon his arrival at the Borjhar Airport, he was taken to the Paltan Bazar Police Station under tight security.

Accused Yadav will be produced before the court on Friday.

Yadav was taken to four days custody by the Assam Police on Wednesday. A police team headed by ACP Prithviraj Rajkhowa has taken Yadav into custody.

It may be mentioned that he was apprehended by the police on August 29.

Earlier, the Guwahati Police arrested another accused named Pankaj Kumar in connection to the murder case. Upon interrogation, Kumar revealed that the entire incident was planned by W Yadav.

Notably, on February 21, a Guwahati based businessman Avdesh Yadav was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants near his residence.

According to the police, W Yadav has confessed about plotting the murder of Avdesh Yadav due to family conflicts.