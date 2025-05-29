Chetna Ladies Club Creates Magical Moments for Specially-Abled Children in Guwahati

In a heartwarming initiative, the Chetna Ladies Club, one of Guwahati’s prominent social organizations, organized a special outreach program at Destination, a home for specially-abled children in the city. The event was marked by compassion, collective participation, and a mission to bring smiles to the faces of the children.

Advertisment

The highlight of the event was an inspiring session conducted by Charvi, a life coach and special educator, who connected with the children through simple yet impactful communication. Her session focused on building self-confidence, fostering self-worth, and helping the children realize their abilities. It resonated deeply with both the young participants and the attending members.

Following the motivational session, members of the club distributed stationery kits, fresh fruits, and Frooti to the children, spreading joy and cheer across the room. The children’s happy faces and sparkling eyes made the atmosphere truly uplifting.

The event was attended by Chetna Ladies Club President Mamta Harlalka, Secretary Sweta Somani, Treasurer Meena More, and other active club members. Each member took the time to interact personally with the children, creating an environment of warmth and affection.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs. Harlalka emphasized the club’s dedication to social responsibility and inclusive community service. “It’s not just about giving—it’s about being present, offering encouragement, and letting these children know they are valued,” she said.

This noble event stood as a shining example of empathy, service, and the power of collective goodwill in uplifting marginalized sections of society.

Also Read: In Remembrance of Mr. H. N. Das