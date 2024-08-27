Chinmaya Mission Guwahati Celebrates Janmashtami with Divine Fervor

The festivities, which went until midnight, began with a fancy dress competition featuring children from Bala Vihar and other participants, judged by Smt. Sangeeta Sharma, Principal of GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and Shri Keshav Dawka, Vice Principal of GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya. The competition was coordinated by Smt. Soumita Bhattacharjee.

The celebration included Vishnu Sahasranaam Archana, Mangal Aarti, and Gopal Sahasranaam Archana led by Brahmacharini Ananya Chaitanyaji (Spiritual Incharge, Chinmaya Mission) and Roshan Upadhaya Punditji. A cultural program showcased devotional songs, dance performances on Krishna Leela by the Chyks, and Naam Sankirtan, all coordinated by Aakash R. Sharma and Smt. Shikha Chakraborty.