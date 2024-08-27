Chinmaya Mission Guwahati Celebrates Janmashtami with Divine Fervor

The Janmashtami festival was celebrated with vibrant and divine fervor at Chinmaya Mission Guwahati on August 26, 2024.
The festivities, which went until midnight, began with a fancy dress competition featuring children from Bala Vihar and other participants, judged by Smt. Sangeeta Sharma, Principal of GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and Shri Keshav Dawka, Vice Principal of GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya. The competition was coordinated by Smt. Soumita Bhattacharjee.
The celebration included Vishnu Sahasranaam Archana, Mangal Aarti, and Gopal Sahasranaam Archana led by Brahmacharini Ananya Chaitanyaji (Spiritual Incharge, Chinmaya Mission) and Roshan Upadhaya Punditji. A cultural program showcased devotional songs, dance performances on Krishna Leela by the Chyks, and Naam Sankirtan, all coordinated by Aakash R. Sharma and Smt. Shikha Chakraborty.
The festival continued with Gopal Pujan, culminating in the offering of Chappan Bhog and Maha Aarti. The venue was beautifully decorated by Chyk Kumari Suman Das and Caretaker Shri Anirban Acharjee, with assistance from the Yuva group. The Devi group prepared the three meals and Chappan Bhog. The event concluded with the distribution of Prasadam to approximately 200 attendees. The festival was coordinated by Smt. Minakshi Mahanta, the Festival Coordinator.