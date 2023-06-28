Chinmaya Mission To Organize Rainbow Camp 2023 For Children

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati is organising a Summer camp named 'Rainbow Camp 2023' from July 8 to July 12, 2023 at Chinmaya Mission campus, Six mile, GS road, Guwahati.
The five-day camp aims to educate and groom students with various activities like moralistic storytelling, yoga, art and craft, synergetic games, adventure tasks, and movie sessions. The Camp also aims to increase the spiritual and cultural awareness of participants by describing festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, Matri-Pitru Puja, Maha Mrityunjoy havan and many more.
To motivate and encourage children, visits from well-known personalities from different fields are also scheduled on separate days.
At the conclusion of the camp prizes, gifts and certificates will be provided to each child.
The camp shall start each day from 9:30 am and close at 4:30 pm. Breakfast and refreshments will be provided to the participating children.
Interested children can register their names and connect with coordinators at - +91 9864144744 and 9678178220.
Chinmaya Mission was established in India in 1953 by devotees of the world-renowned Vedanta teacher, His Holiness Swami Chinmayananda. Guided by his vision, devotees all around the world formed the nucleus of a spiritual renaissance movement that now encompasses a wide range of spiritual, educational, and charitable activities, ennobling the lives of thousands in India and across its borders.