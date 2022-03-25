CISF Personnel Who 'Strip Searched' Disabled Woman At Ghy Airport, Suspended

The incident happened during security checks at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The wheel-chair-bound Kikon, who underwent a hip replacement surgery last year, was on her way to Delhi with her grandchild by a GoAir flight.

The woman CISF official allegedly made her take off all her clothes on the pretext of searching her, even after Kikon repeatedly said that she had had the hip implant.

Kikon’s daughter Dolly Kikon, a renowned anthropologist from Nagaland said that her disabled mother was made to strip by the CISF staff at the airport in Guwahati.

“It is disgusting! My 80-year-old disabled mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?” Kikon tweeted.

She also alleged that the CISF security personnel harassed her niece for lodging a complaint with the authorities against the incident.

In another tweet, Kikon said, “Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at @GuwahatiAirport are harrassing my niece who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written. They DID not allow her to take a screenshot saying it’s not “allowed”. My mom is distressed,” she said in another tweet.”