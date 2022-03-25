CISF Personnel Who 'Strip Searched' Disabled Woman At Ghy Airport, Suspended

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended the woman personnel who allegedly strip searched an 80-year-old wheel-chair bound lady passenger at Guwahati airport on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of CISF wrote, “Security and dignity of needy pax go hand in hand. CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. DIG CISF has spoken with the passenger.”
The incident happened during security checks at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
The wheel-chair-bound Kikon, who underwent a hip replacement surgery last year, was on her way to Delhi with her grandchild by a GoAir flight.
The woman CISF official allegedly made her take off all her clothes on the pretext of searching her, even after Kikon repeatedly said that she had had the hip implant.
Kikon’s daughter Dolly Kikon, a renowned anthropologist from Nagaland said that her disabled mother was made to strip by the CISF staff at the airport in Guwahati.
“It is disgusting! My 80-year-old disabled mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?” Kikon tweeted.
She also alleged that the CISF security personnel harassed her niece for lodging a complaint with the authorities against the incident.
In another tweet, Kikon said, “Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at @GuwahatiAirport are harrassing my niece who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written. They DID not allow her to take a screenshot saying it’s not “allowed”. My mom is distressed,” she said in another tweet.”