Clash Erupts In Guwahati Over Language Dispute; 3 Apprehended

A heated argument over the use of the Assamese language escalated into a violent clash during the wee hours of Sunday at ABC Point in Guwahati.
The incident unfolded when five youths, visibly intoxicated, arrived at Barbie Hotel and Fast Food in a Mahindra Thar vehicle, intending to have dinner.
The situation took an aggressive turn when the Hindi-speaking youth assaulted the hotel staff simply for conversing in Assamese.
Witnessing the attack on the hotel staff, the public intervened to prevent further harm. However, the confrontation escalated as the five individuals engaged in a physical altercation with the public. In response to the volatile situation, the agitated crowd resorted to damaging the Thar vehicle.
Upon receiving reports of the incident, Bhangagarh police promptly arrived at the scene. They apprehended three of the five youths involved, while the remaining two managed to escape.