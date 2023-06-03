Assam CM Inaugurates Sati Sadhani's Biopic ‘Birangana Sadhani’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the film ‘Birangana Sadhani’, based on Chutia queen Sati Sadhani, at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on Saturday.
The film aims to perpetuate the memory of incomparable heroism and compromise of Biranagana Sati Sadhani.
It is established that an amount of Rs. 50 crore was released under a special project of Rs. 150 crore announced by the Assam government for the overall development and welfare of the Chutia community. The ‘Birangana Sadhani’ film is a part of the implementation of the special project.
Speaking on the film based on the life of Sati Sadhani, the chief minister said, “The life of Birangana Sati Sadhani is a source of inspiration for all. Sati Sadhani’s biopic will enable the younger generation to know about her heroism and sacrifice.”
“This year, the Government of Assam celebrated the 500th anniversary of Sati Sadhani. We have taken steps to present the bravery and golden history of the Chutia community in our life along with the great Birangana Sati Sadhana,” he added.
It may be mentioned that every year on April 21, Assam celebrates Sati Sadhani Divas to honor the courage and sacrifices made by the Chutiya Queen who played a prominent role in the fight against the Ahoms.