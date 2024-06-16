CM Sarma Inspects Key Guwahati Projects, Announces April 2025 Completion

On June 16, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an on-site inspection of several ongoing infrastructure projects in Guwahati. His visits included the construction sites of the New Commissioner of Police (CP) Office at Khanapara, the New Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, and the New District Commissioner Office in Rupnagar.
At the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra campus, Sarma reviewed the progress of two significant projects: a 5,000-seat auditorium and an 800-seat auditorium. "The 5,000-seat auditorium is a model project that I have inspected today. Additionally, I reviewed the 800-seat auditorium project," he said.
The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and announced that all these projects are slated for completion by April 2025. "We are also constructing the District Commissioner's Office. I have reviewed all the projects today, and they are scheduled for inauguration by April 2025. Regular inspections are being conducted," Sarma added.
Besides the infrastructure projects in Guwahati, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed New Judicial Court Building at Bishnu Nagar in the Sivasagar district on June 15. During the ceremony, Sarma highlighted the transformative changes in the judicial system under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, emphasizing the shift from colonial-era laws to those based on Indian justice principles.
Sarma also addressed the media, confirming that the re-election of five assembly constituencies and the panchayat elections in the state will proceed as per the Election Commission's schedule.