CNFF-25 Kickstarts at Jyoti Chitraban; Dr Mohanty Urges Cinema Beyond Entertainment

The 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF-25) commenced at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio premises in Kahilipara today.

The two-day festival was inaugurated by Dr Sunil Mohanty, Asom Khetra Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, who lit the traditional lamps in front of the portrait of Bharat Mata and the images of three iconic cultural figures of Assam: Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, flutist Deepak Sarma, and singer Zubeen Garg.

As a tribute to Zubeen Garg, a special screening of his film Mon Jai was organised. The inauguration coincides with the ongoing year-long birth centenary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mohanty emphasised that cinema, as a powerful medium, should not be restricted to entertainment or commercial gain alone.

“Films have a significant role in fostering nationalism and paying homage to India’s rich civilisation and cultural heritage,” he said.

He lauded Chalachitram for providing a platform for short films under the central theme ‘Our Heritage, Our Pride’, which aims to address social discrimination, environmental protection, civic consciousness, and family values.

Organised by Chalachitram, a subsidiary of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam, CNFF-25 will showcase over 30 short features and documentaries in both competitive (exclusive to North-Eastern filmmakers) and non-competitive screening categories.

The festival opened with ‘Aham Bhartam’, directed by Bharat Bala, and will close with ‘The First Film’, directed by Piyush Thakur, on 30 November.

The films were selected by a preview committee comprising award-winning director Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, veteran filmmaker Bibhu Dutta, and acclaimed cinematographer Hiten Thakuria, according to CNFF secretary Bhagawat Pritam.

A distinguished jury, including filmmaker, critic, and writer Vijayakrishnan, National Award-winning filmmaker Maipaksana Haorongbam, and leading sound designer Debajit Gayan, will select the winners, who will be honoured with trophies, certificates, and cash prizes during the closing ceremony.

The awards function will be attended by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, eminent cultural personality Pranjal Saikia, and several other dignitaries and cine enthusiasts, informed VSK Assam secretary Kishor Shivam.